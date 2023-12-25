Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

MERC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of MERC opened at $9.50 on Monday. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $470.82 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -14.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 19.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

