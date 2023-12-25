Monumental Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $143.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

