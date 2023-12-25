MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) & Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Financial Analysis

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MVB Financial and Red River Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

MVB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.19%. Red River Bancshares has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.34%. Given MVB Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MVB Financial pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVB Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MVB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares MVB Financial and Red River Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $164.25 million 1.77 $15.05 million $2.29 9.96 Red River Bancshares $108.46 million 3.74 $36.92 million $5.12 11.11

Red River Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MVB Financial. MVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of MVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of MVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 14.74% 7.81% 0.63% Red River Bancshares 27.43% 13.28% 1.21%

Volatility and Risk

MVB Financial has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats MVB Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers title insurance; and integrated regulatory compliance, state licensing, financial crimes prevention, and enterprise risk management services that include consulting, outsourcing, testing, and training solutions. Further, the company offers a customizable suite of fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and consulting for the development of online and mobile banking platforms, and digital products for Fintech companies, as well as develops software. It operates full-service branches in West Virginia and Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fairmont, West Virginia.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.