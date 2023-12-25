NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NanoViricides by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.