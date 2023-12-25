New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.51.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
