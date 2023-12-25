New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.