Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toro in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $98.78 on Monday. Toro has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Toro by 94.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Toro by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,246,000 after acquiring an additional 757,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

