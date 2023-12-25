NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NBY stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.68.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.83% and a negative return on equity of 219.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Stories

