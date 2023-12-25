Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NOVN stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novan by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

