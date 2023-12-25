Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 9,258.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $98.75 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.15.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

