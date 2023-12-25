NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Kinneret Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.5% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $488.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.12. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

