NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 58,773 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.7% of DnB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $613,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $488.30 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.49 and a 200-day moving average of $450.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

