NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in NVIDIA by 350.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 95.8% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $488.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.