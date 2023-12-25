Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Brookline Capital Management raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

