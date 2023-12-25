OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 1,261 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE V opened at $258.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.52 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

About Visa



Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

