OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $683,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $348.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92. The company has a market capitalization of $346.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

