Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

NYSE XOM opened at $101.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $403.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

