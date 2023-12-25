O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

ORLY opened at $952.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $957.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $942.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

