Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Organigram Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.26 on Monday. Organigram has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.01.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
