Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Organigram Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.26 on Monday. Organigram has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Organigram by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Organigram by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organigram by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Organigram during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Organigram in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

