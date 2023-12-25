Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.01 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $107.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

