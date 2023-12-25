Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $89.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.60. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

