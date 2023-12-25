Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OVV

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% during the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.