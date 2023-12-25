Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) Stock Position Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000.

Shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.21. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

