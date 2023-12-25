Park Lawn Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a report issued on Thursday, December 21st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

PLC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

PLC stock opened at C$19.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.52. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$15.67 and a 12-month high of C$29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The company has a market cap of C$672.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). Park Lawn had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of C$87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.91 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,090.00. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

