Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $143.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

