Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.40 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $483.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

