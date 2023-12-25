Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PR. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PR stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 4.25.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

