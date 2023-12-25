PFG Advisors Acquires 155 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,930,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Amdocs by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,247,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,027,000 after buying an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,084,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,160,000 after buying an additional 403,238 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.00.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.