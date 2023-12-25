PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 7,471 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAUG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BAUG opened at $35.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

