PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $90.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

