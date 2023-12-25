PFG Advisors Buys 3,222 Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.3% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 53.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 110,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 8.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2,147.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 222,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 212,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of YJUN opened at $21.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

