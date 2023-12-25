PFG Advisors Buys 467 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $999,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BELFB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 5.0 %

BELFB stock opened at $66.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $67.63.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.36. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

