PFG Advisors Buys 897 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMMD. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:SMMD opened at $61.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

