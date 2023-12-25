PFG Advisors Buys 917 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $64.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

