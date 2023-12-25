PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 4,813 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,853,000 after buying an additional 357,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,976,000 after purchasing an additional 126,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,108 shares of company stock worth $1,424,221 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.