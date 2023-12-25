PFG Advisors Cuts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,212,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,731,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,488 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Raymond James upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OHI opened at $30.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.93. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.