PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 792.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $162.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.