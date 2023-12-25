PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after buying an additional 10,991,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,209,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PACCAR by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $97.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.11. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

