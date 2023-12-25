PFG Advisors Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

