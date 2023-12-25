PFG Advisors Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVE opened at $172.75 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $174.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.