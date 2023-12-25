PFG Advisors Has $243,000 Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 20,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $15.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 79.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

