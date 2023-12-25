PFG Advisors Has $279,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

VNQ stock opened at $87.71 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

