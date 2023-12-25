PFG Advisors Has $283,000 Stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,355,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 59,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,219 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 273,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

KBWD opened at $15.92 on Monday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

