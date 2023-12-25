PFG Advisors Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,911 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

