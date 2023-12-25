PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.12 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.62 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

