PFG Advisors Invests $249,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 168,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BJUL opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $348.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

