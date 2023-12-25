PFG Advisors Lowers Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,841 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,568,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after buying an additional 46,943 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

