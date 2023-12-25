PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $403.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

