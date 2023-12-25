PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.34 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,516,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,461,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,516,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,461,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 847,875 shares of company stock valued at $194,305,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

