PFG Advisors Purchases 58 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

