PFG Advisors Purchases New Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 40.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 31.7% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,609.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 99,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

NJUL opened at $54.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.